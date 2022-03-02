Packed audiences see students stage Annie

FEEL-good musical Annie was performed to sell-out audiences on three nights as students from Sir William Perkin’s School took to their stage.

Miss Hannigan, with con artists Rooster and Lily, played by Molly, Freya and Caitlin

It was the first whole-school musical for three years at the Chertsey school.

“We are delighted that we have been able to rehearse and stage this much-loved show,” said a school spokesman.

“The production featured fantastic performances from a cast of more than 60 and a backstage crew of 20, with students from Years 8-13 – the magic of theatre is well and truly back.

Riya as Annie

“It was an absolute joy to watch the productions and something very special, particularly considering all the restrictions of the pandemic over the last two years.”

Based on the popular comic strip, Annie tells the story of a young girl during the Great Depression in America, and the adventures that take her from Miss Hannigan’s orphanage to the lap of luxury with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, with dance numbers and a string of well-known songs.

“Annie was embraced by the talented Riya, Molly fully absorbed herself as Miss Hannigan,” added the spokesman.

“Eden provided a brilliant performance as Oliver Warbucks alongside Amelia as Grace Farrell.

“Congratulations to all the students who have shown dedication, maturity and passion for performing through a long yet exhilarating process.”