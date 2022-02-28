New contractor to maintain council’s housing stock

A NEW company will take over maintenance and repairs for Woking Borough Council’s housing stock from 1 April, promising to improve the service and create jobs and new opportunities for suppliers in the area.

The contract for looking after more than 3,700 properties, including 10 sheltered housing blocks, has been awarded to Mountjoy, which has its Surrey and Sussex office in Horsham and its headquarters in Portsmouth.

Maintenance provider Mountjoy has been chosen to take over maintenace and repairs for Woking Borough Council’s housing stock

The contract, covering responsive maintenance, vacant property works and domestic and communal gas boiler servicing, is valued at approximately £1.9million a year for an initial three-years. There is an option to extend for up to seven years.

The change is part of the borough council’s decision to take management of its social housing back in house from 1 April. New Vision Homes has run the housing service since 2012, initially for five years and then for another 10.

Mountjoy will replace Breyer Group and TSG plc as the maintenance and servicing contractor.

It will be setting up a new office and help desk in Woking, establishing a dedicated team of trades staff and building relationships with suppliers and sub-contractors.

The company’s maintenance director, Tanya Roxborough, commented, “We are delighted to have been selected by Woking Borough Council to deliver their housing maintenance services.

“This is a really important contract for Mountjoy and we are committed to delivering a high-quality service. We are already working closely with officers at the council to ensure we are ready to go on the 1st of April.”

Mountjoy already provides services for several local authorities, including Fareham Borough Council, Horsham District Council, Hampshire County Council and Portsmouth City Council.

It is carrying out an internal refurbishment and remodelling disused office spaces to create a commercial kitchen for Woking’s community meals service and was involved in the refurbishment of the borough’s Pool in the Park swimming centre.

Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for housing, Cllr Debbie Harlow, said: “Following a rigorous procurement process we are pleased to announce Mountjoy as our new housing maintenance contractor.

“This new partnership with Mountjoy offers an enhanced service to residents and creates a closer working relationship. This is really positive news for residents, who will benefit from a more responsive and effective housing management service.”

* Mountjoy is holding a Recruitment Open Day at Parkview Community Centre, Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater this Thursday 3 March – call 01483-361361 for details, or visit www.mountjoy.co.uk