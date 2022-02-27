Tramway carried coal from canal to Woking gasworks

DID you know there was once a tramway for transporting coal to Woking’s gasworks after it had been offloaded from barges on the Basingstoke Canal?

The barge Gwendoline at Scotland Bridge, West Byfleet in 1934, loaded with 50 tons of coal for Woking gasworks

Woking was comparatively late in having its own gas works compared to other towns in the 19th century.

The Woking & District Gas Company was incorporated in 1891 after it had bought one-and-a-half acres of land off Boundary Road from the London Necropolis Company for £649 10s 6d.

The gasworks opened on 9 June 1892 and included a 60ft high gas holder. Extensions in 1901 and 1905 included a second gas holder.

Around 14,000 tons of coal a year came to Woking by horse-drawn barge, to be burned at the works to produce gas. The tramway ran from the canal to the gasworks in a straight line and can be seen on old maps. However, I have yet to see a photograph of it.

The final load of coal for the gasworks via canal was transported in 1936. It was then that the gasworks stopped manufacturing its own gas. But the gas holders remained for a long time.

The gasworks tramway shown on an Ordnance Survey map from 1914

As noted in Paul Vine’s book London’s Lost Route To Basingstoke – which details the history of the Basingstoke Canal – with coal no longer required by Woking & District Gas Company, it resulted in a substantial proportion of the canal’s trade soon disappearing. By 1937, goods carried on the canal from its junction with the Wey Navigation at Byfleet was down to 13,000 tons a year – and by 1940 it was 2,250 tons a year.

From the 1890s, Charles Spanton had a timber yard with a 240-yard frontage along the canal, also just off Boundary Road.

The last commercial load to be carried on the canal was on 27 June 1949, when the horse-drawn barge, Gwendoline brought 20 standards of timber to C Spanton & Co’s yard.

At that time, the Harmsworth family, who had been connected with the canal since the 1840s, had just offloaded the waterway. Alexander James Harmsworth died on 27 December 1947 and his family decided to sell the canal. It was bought for £8,000 under the name of the New Basingstoke Canal Company, and thereafter fell into disuse until its revival began in the 1960s.

Remains of the rails that carried a steam crane near Thames Lock, Weybridge

Another relic of the canal’s industrial age can be found at Weybridge. Parts of steel rails still exist, hidden in the undergrowth – they once carried a travelling steam crane.

In the 1930s, Alexander Harmsworth had a raised embankment constructed on the approach to Thames Lock, on the Wey Navigation. He may have owned or rented this piece of land.

The steam crane was used to unload bulks of timber that had come up the Thames from the Surrey Docks. The timber was then loaded on to Harmsworth’s barges bound for Spanton’s timber yard.

