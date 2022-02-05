Granny’s not quite what she seems

IF THE main character in Gangsta Granny Live on Stage seems likable and real, it could be because she’s inspired by real-life characters.

The production is based on the books by comedian David Walliams, who drew on the character traits of his own grannies.

Isabel Ford as Granny and Justin Davies as Ben in Gangsta Granny Live on Stage Photo by Mark Douet

“When I was a child I would spend lots of time with my grandmas,” explains the Little Britain star. “Sometimes I would selfishly think spending time with them could be boring, but when I got them on a subject like living in London during World War Two when bombs were raining down, they would become very animated.

“I would be enthralled and I realised everyone has a story to tell.

“Also, there was definitely a smell of cabbages in one grandma’s houses and the other did break wind like a duck quacking when she walked across the room.”

The show follows a boy called Ben as he dreads going to stay with his cabbage-obsessed granny every Friday. What Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine.

He goes on to embark on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny.

“The moral of the story is ‘don’t assume old people are boring just because they are old’,” says Walliams. “In fact, they are likely to have had a much more interesting life than yours. Talk to old folk, listen to their stories. They are bound to be full of magic and wonder.”

The comic started writing books for children back in 2008 and says: “I just had an idea for a story. What if a boy went to school dressed as a girl? I thought it would be a thought-provoking children’s book. That became The Boy in the Dress, the first of my children’s novels.

“I love writing for children because the only limitation in a children’s book is your imagination. You can take children on magical journeys in books that many adults would be reluctant to go on.”

He now has global sales of his children’s books exceeding 44 million copies. They have been translated into 55 languages.

“I imagine children like the humour and that I don’t patronise them,” says Walliams of his books’ appeal. “I deal with quite big topics, crossdressing, homelessness, grief. I know children are a lot smarter than most grown-ups think.”

Now that his grandma creation has made it to the theatre, he adds: “The great thing about seeing her on stage is you will get to share it with an audience. Hopefully you will laugh and cry along with everyone else. That’s what makes theatre so special.”

The show is at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from this Wednesday to Saturday, 9-12 February.