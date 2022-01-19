Golfers surpass charity target

WEST Byfleet Golf Club raised a remarkable £45,000 for good causes last year, including £35,000 for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, the captains’ 2021 charity.

Despite the slow start to the year because of lockdown, the target figure of £35,000 for Shooting Star was reached through a series of challenges taken on by club captain Terry O’Connor and ladies’ captain Susi Thrower.

CHIPPING IN – West Byfleet Golf Club captain Terry O’Connor and ladies’ captain Susi Thrower present their fundraising cheque to Karen Sugarman, right, executive vice-president of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices. Picture: Justin Cliffe

Among their efforts, Terry took on a 15,000-feet skydive and Susi completed a triathlon.

There were also events held at the club during the year, all well supported by members, their friends and families. The fundraising was so successful that the club was also able to support another 10 local charities, nominated by the members, with smaller grants.

They included The Woking Community Furniture Project, Cook4Care, Home-Start Guildford, Let’s Read, The Matthew Hackney Foundation and The Lighthouse in Woking.

Terry and Susi said: “It has been a challenging year at times, but we are truly grateful to all the members at West Byfleet, friends and families for supporting us to raise such a fantastic sum for a very deserving charity that relies heavily on donations. Their incredible generosity has been an inspiration. We know the funds will be put to good use.”

Shooting Star is a children’s hospice charity caring for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

It supports families across Surrey from diagnosis to end of life and throughout bereavement with a range of nursing, practical, emotional and medical care.

Karen Sugarman, executive vice-president of Shooting Star, said: “We are beyond thankful to Terry and Susi and everyone at West Byfleet Golf Club for supporting us as their charity of the year in 2021.

“They have gone above and beyond with their personal challenges, as well as a hugely successful celebrity golf day.

“The support and money raised means so much to us all at Shooting Star Children’s Hospices and means we can continue to be there for families who need us most.”

FOR more information or to donate, visit www.shootingstar.org.uk.