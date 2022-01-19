Photographic talent on show at Lightbox

THE Lightbox gallery and museum in Woking is again hosting the annual exhibition showcasing the very best photographic artwork by students on the MA Fine Art (MFA) course at the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) in Farnham.

Some of the thought-provoking photographic work by students at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham, which is on display at The Lighbox until next month

UCA has a reputation for educating some of the most innovative photographers of our time.

Visitors to this free exhibition can explore the vibrant and exciting work produced by emerging talent from the photography department.

A diverse selection of artworks is on show from 11 talented students in their first or second year of the MFA programme.

The students use various forms of photographic styles to explore contemporary issues that are sometimes deeply personal.

The UCA Farnham MFA Photography Show is in the Art Fund Prize Gallery at The Lightbox until 6 February. Entry to the exhibition is free of charge, although a donation of £3 is suggested.

For more information, including opening hours, visit www.thelightbox.org.uk.