Christmas Day at work? Chef loves it

THE head chef of a Horsell care home is looking forward to celebrating her 23rd Christmas Day with residents and says she “wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else”.

Since joining Kettlewell House in 1997, Rosaleen Anne Quinn, known as Rose, has worked almost every Christmas Day.

Originally from Ireland, 53-year-old Rose said: “I absolutely love working on Christmas Day. The residents are like my extended family, so making a traditional Christmas dinner for them all is a joy.

“Some people might be shocked to know I’ve worked almost every Christmas, but it doesn’t feel like work to me, I honestly look forward to it.

“I love it so much that I will also be working New Year’s Eve and bringing in 2022 with the residents. We will have a party and bubbly to celebrate.”

PIECE OF CAKE – Rose with the confection she made for resident Nora’s 105th birthday recently.

Rose joined Kettlewell House as a carer and took up a permanent role in the kitchen in 2014, working her way through the ranks to become head chef several years later.

This year, Rose’s Christmas dinner will begin with a glass of sherry and consist of a hearty four-course meal with all the trimmings.

“I talk to the residents regularly about their food preferences and I always take these into account, along with medical needs and religious beliefs,” Rose continued.

“I’ll be catering for everyone by making lots of different variations of our Christmas dinner, so everyone is happy.”

Traditionally, Rose has stayed at the home to eat Christmas dinner with the residents and staff, but this year she will enjoy a late lunch with her daughter and twin granddaughters.

Kate Patterson, manager at the specialist residential and nursing dementia care home, added: “We’re very lucky to have Rose here at the home, she is such a caring and dedicated member of the team. Her standard of food is remarkable, and the residents love her.

“We’re a small home with 37 residents, so we have a family atmosphere, which is lovely. It’s always very special to have Christmas Day all together.”

Rose will enjoy four days of annual leave between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.