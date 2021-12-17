Fire engine comes to Santa’s rescue as he heads to school fair

A PASSING fire engine came to the rescue of Father Christmas when his sleigh broke down as he travelled to the Christmas fair at St Lawrence Primary School in Chobham.

He arrived at the school last Friday in a Dennis Rapier engine with its blue lights flashing and siren blaring. – courtesy of fire appliance enthusiast Alan Greenwood.

Colourful decorations being painted on a stall at the St Lawrence Primary School Christmas fair, where Father Christmas starred after arriving in a fire engine

The fair was held completely outdoors for the first time, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections. The school’s last public festive event was in 2019.

“We couldn’t have a Santa’s grotto but he distributed goodies to the children from his sack and cheered everyone up,” said the parent-teacher association chairman, Orla Engleman. “There was also mulled wine and a barbecue to raise people’s spirits and help them keep warm.”

She said the proceeds were slightly down from the usual festive fair proceeds, but a worthwhile £1,700 was raised for PTA funds.