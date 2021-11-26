Wimpy Kid author in drive-through book signing

MOTOR SPORTS – Challenges could be taken on from inside the vehicle

A PRIMARY school at Old Woking hosted one of the world’s most successful writers last week.

Hoe Bridge welcomed Jeff Kinney, author and illustrator of the bestselling Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series, for a drive-through event to promote his latest book, Big Shot.

Families drove through the school’s extended traffic loop as they received signed copies of the book from Jeff, presented on a tennis racket to echo the sporting theme of the book and remain safety conscious.

Sporting challenges, including nudging along a giant football to score a penalty and trying out basketball skills, could also be tackled from the vehicles. About 150 cars vehicles attended the event, which was organised in conjunction with the author’s UK publisher, Penguin Random House.

Jeff Kinney's creative way of presenting the Big Shot book

“We were so pleased with his visit and the reception,” a spokeswoman for Penguin said. “We only scheduled two events as part of Jeff’s UK tour [the other was in Wolverhampton] and Hoe Bridge School was the perfect location.”

The Wimpy Kid series, which chronicles the misadventures of Greg Heffley, is a fixture on bestseller lists everywhere. First published in 2007, the series has sold more than 250 million copies globally, and is now published in 65 languages. Jeff has also been been named as one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.