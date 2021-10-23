Spooky crafts for half-term fun

THE Lightbox gallery and museum in Woking is hosting some spooktacular Halloween workshops this October half-term. There is a combination of drop-in family workshops and bookable activities for every age and crafting capability.

SCARY – Paper lanterns and potion bottles, two of the Halloween-themed ideas for workshops at The Lightbox during half-term. Pictures: The Lightbox

The week starts with a workshop for five to seven-year-olds on the morning of Tuesday 26 October, when children can create a special Halloween-themed potion bottle.

Later that day, eight to 11-year-olds can learn the techniques and skills of working with wire in a Wire Wrapped Bats workshop, where participants will design their own bat.

The first free drop-in workshop is on Wednesday, when families can try their hand at making mini ghosts using a range of craft materials. Drop in anytime from 1.30pm to 4pm.

On Thursday, The Lightbox is running a day-long masterclass for 11 to 16-year-olds on stop-motion animation. Join artists from My-Animation for a chance to bring to life characters created during the workshop.

Participants will have their animations uploaded to YouTube for friends and family to enjoy. All materials are included.

The week draws to a close on Friday, with a free Halloween paper lanterns session. Make your own paper Halloween lantern, such as a pumpkin or a bat shape. Drop in anytime from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Schedule:

Free Drop-in Family Workshops (suggested donation £3)

Drop in anytime from 1.30pm–4pm

Wednesday 27 October: Mini Ghosts

Friday 29 October: Halloween Paper Lanterns

Other Workshops (Book and pay online at thelightbox.org.uk)