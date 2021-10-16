Swimmers dive in to support charity relay

MORE than 300 people splashed out to raise thousands of pounds for three charities that serve the local community.

Woking Rotary president Tony Usher (first left) and Trident Honda managing director Richard Roberts (sixth from right) with some of the swimmers

They formed 54 teams to take part in the annual Woking Rotary Club Swimathon on Sunday.

Each team swam in relays at the town’s Pool in the Park for 55 minutes, aiming to notch up as many lengths as possible in their allotted time.

The Surrey Search and Rescue team in their red shirts

“It wasn’t a race, just an occasion for people to have fun and raise as much money as possible for this year’s charities through sponsorship,” said the organiser, Terry Smith.

“We had a lot of goodwill for the event. The people who took part, particularly the children, were terrific.”

It was the Swimathon’s 13th year, with this year’s proceeds going to Woking and Sam Beare Hospice, Surrey Search and Rescue, and SERV Surrey and London – a volunteer organisation that transports blood products, urgent medical supplies and donated breast milk to hospitals and milk banks.

The event has raised more than £170,000 for good causes over the years and the 2021 sponsorship money is still be totalled up.

Proud finishers in the Rotary Swimathon show off their medals

Trident Honda in Ottershaw have sponsored the charity event every year since its inception.

“We’ve been delighted to support the Woking Swimathon, and it was amazing to see so many people getting active for a great cause,” said managing director, Richard Roberts. “I’d also like to say a huge thank you to the volunteers and pool staff without whom we couldn’t run the event, it was great to see you all getting in the spirit too!

“It’s not too late to make a contribution, so we’d love for everyone to donate anything they can to help these wonderful charities.”

To donate, go to www.virginmoneygiving.com and search Woking Rotary Swimathon.