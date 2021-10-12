New director to take the helm at The Lightbox

SARAH Brown is the new director of The Lightbox gallery and museum in Woking.

She will take up the role on the 1 December, succeeding Marilyn Scott, who has stepped down to pursue full-time cultural consultancy.

As the principal keeper at Leeds Art Gallery, Leeds Museums and Galleries, Sarah has overseen all aspects of the artistic programme, and was responsible for the capital refurbishment after the reopening of Leeds Art Gallery in 2017.

A founding member of Yorkshire Sculpture International, she contributed to establishing the major festival celebrating the history, presentation and commissioning of sculpture, which was launched in 2019. She is an experienced fundraiser in the public and private sector.

With more than 20 years’ experience, she has curated numerous exhibitions, working with UK and international artists, commissioning new work and being responsible for major acquisitions for Leeds Museums and Galleries.

Sarah studied a BA History of Art at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS University of London) and completed an MA Museology at the Sainsbury Centre of Visual Arts (University of East Anglia).

She said: “I am delighted to be appointed director of The Lightbox gallery and museum and look forward to working with the team to build on the incredible achievements to date.

“The Lightbox is a unique museum placing art and wellbeing at the core, and the combination of sustainable architecture, the outstanding collection, and impressive programme of exhibitions and engagement together create an important space for audiences.

“At this moment the relationship between art and wellbeing has never felt more important.”

Pam Powell, chair of the board of trustees, said: “Sarah brings deep expertise in the visual arts, a track record in extending access to the arts, and in forging exciting new partnerships to enrich the cultural life of the community she serves.

“I greatly look forward to working with Sarah at The Lightbox.”