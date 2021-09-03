Jobs and apprenticeships now available at new Hilton Woking

THE new Hilton Woking development is due to open its doors before the end of this year. Before it welcomes guests, it is looking to create employment and apprenticeship opportunities.

In preparation for its opening, part of the £740million transformation of the town centre, the hotel has more than 100 new jobs, with roles including night manager, breakfast chef and also mixologist (skilled cocktail maker).

The Hilton Woking’s sumptuously decorated LOFT bar

There are also apprenticeships available, offering training in roles from front office worker to a line chef.

The hotel will be hosting a recruitment fair on Wednesday, 8 September at The Lightbox. The recruitment session will be open from 2pm to 7pm, offering the opportunity to find out more about the available jobs.

“I am very excited to be part of this new project and am looking forward to bringing the first newly-built Hilton hotel in the country for a number of years, to Woking,” said Nicolaas Houwert, the general manager.

An artist’s impression of the completed hotel’s exterior

“Hilton recently ranked as #1 on the UK’s Best Workplaces list and #3 on the UK’s Best Workplaces For Women list by Great Place to Work, which is a testament to the company’s exceptional workplace culture.

“Hilton has fantastic career prospects, and we encourage those with a passion for hospitality to meet us at any of our recruitment events to find out more about the roles available and hopefully join our team.”

The new-build hotel is the latest addition to the growing Hilton portfolio, offering 189 bedrooms and the largest hotel ballroom in Surrey, at 5,900 sq ft, along with an additional 7,600 sq ft of function areas and corporate meeting space.

As well as top hotel facilities, guests and visitors will be able enjoy a range of drink and dining experiences. The 22nd floor LOFT Sky Bar commands magnificent views across Surrey and towards London, captured from the panoramic windows. One floor down, OXBO Kitchen will offer local produce to flavour its all-day dining options. The Glow Lounge & Terrace will provide a modern barista lounge environment during the daytime, becoming a bar space in the evenings.

For more information, about Wednesday’s recruitment fair and to book a place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/recruitment-open-day-hilton-woking-tickets-167892465885.

For those unable to attend, potential candidates can also visit jobs.hilton.com to discover more.