Chobham Country Market returns

CUSTOMERS queued to buy at Chobham Country Market when it returned last Thursday after nearly 16 months of suspension because of the pandemic.

Market manger Marietta Osbourn (left) with the chairman, Joyce Gerrard

COVID precautions meant there was a one-way system in the village hall and only 30 people were allowed in at a time, but the event was back and as popular as ever.

“It was a brilliant morning and what was wonderful was that people came and supported us with smiles on their faces,” said the manager, Marietta Osbourn. “Customers we already knew came back and there were also people who hadn’t been before.”

The market is now open every Thursday, from 9.30 to 11am. Anyone who would like to be a seller can contact Marietta on 01276 858289.