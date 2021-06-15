Local businesses get recognition and encouragement for success

WOKING caterer Dee’s Kitchen is one of two West Surrey winners celebrating success in The Family Network National Business Recognition Awards.

Taking the Business Growth of the Year title, Daman Bamra, came together with other local finalists who were unable to experience what would have been a black-tie event had it not been for the impact of coronavirus restrictions.

Winners and finalists (Left to Right): Front row: Daman Bamra (Dee’s Kitchen – winner Business Growth of the Year), Maria Caraman (My Little Explorer), Zara Mizen (Koala Kids Parties), Serena Novelli (Love Thy Body Project); Back row: Anna Jolley (Jolley Consultancy – winner Networker of the Year), Holly Hitchen (Little Bears Music), Dueyna Chinere (TFN West Surrey leader and Zotheka Lifestyle), Nicky Yates (The Woodhaven Space)

There were seven finalists from the West Surrey group selected from over 800 nominations across the TFN’s national membership for the 12 awards and, thanks to Nicky Yates of the Woodhaven eco-friendly venue in Horsell, they were able to come together on 21 May for the awards announcements. The title of Networker of the Year went to Guildford-based Anna Jolley of Jolley Consultancy.

Daman, who provided a curry for the gathering, said: “Dee’s Kitchen came into existence around end of 2017 after the kind recommendation of a lovely bunch of local friends. An encouragement by them, my zeal to explore my potential in the food industry and earning financial independence turned my passion into a paid profession.”

She added: “I have been crazy busy with my home catering since the first lockdown, sometimes even working until very late at night, getting up very early, preparing many pre ordered meals for my lovely customers.”

Anna, who specialises in digital marketing, including search engine optimisation and business planning and development, recalled being ready for a change of direction after she sold her previous local business in 2019.

“Since then I have had the pleasure of helping many local businesses with marketing strategies, adapting for coronavirus restrictions, expanding, rebranding, changing focus and much more,” she said.

“The Family Network West Surrey group is the most friendly and supportive of the many networking groups I have attended. I feel privileged to be a part of it and highly recommend it to all local businesses. The group leader, Dueyna Chinere, makes such an effort to be welcoming, to encourage useful collaborations between businesses and make sure everyone gets the most possible out of the group. The group has played a big part in the success of my business.”

The Family Network West Surrey is preparing to return to face-to-face meetings after over a year of online networking events. For details please visit thefamilynetwork.net or The Family Network West Surrey on Facebook.