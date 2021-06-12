Sign up to champion the Surrey Hills

IF YOU love the Surrey Hills, you are encouraged to sign up to become a Surrey Hills Champion as part of a newly launched initiative led by Surrey Hills Enterprises, in conjunction with the Surrey Hills Society and Squires Garden Centres.

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS – The initiative is launched by (left to right) Simon Whalley, chairman of Surrey Hills Enterprises, Sarah Squire, chairman of Squires Garden Centres, and Gordon Jackson, chairman of the Surrey Hills Society

As a Surrey Hills Champion you can play an important part in protecting the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for future generations, supporting community nature recovery projects and increasing sustainability within the Surrey Hills.

Becoming a Surrey Hills Champion is an opportunity to become part of a growing network of like-minded individuals and organisations who share a love of the Surrey Hills and belief in the key values of sustainability, quality and local provenance.

For an annual donation of £25, a native tree will be planted within the Surrey Hills, plus Champions will receive a welcome pack, certificate and sustainable gift in the post, as well as monthly email updates with sustainability project news, the latest events and community services, and news of the very best products from within the Surrey Hills.

FINE STILE – A glorious view of the Surrey Hills

Surrey Hills Champions will also have access to exclusive offers for products, experiences and events provided by Surrey Hills Enterprises’ Trade Mark businesses – a mark of local provenance, quality and sustainability – as well as an invitation to an exclusive annual Champions event.

All of this will ensure that Surrey Hills Champions gain the sense of being part of a special Surrey Hills community, have the chance to meet others that share their values and support local sustainable businesses in the process.

Simon Whalley, chairman of Surrey Hills Enterprises, said:“We hope that many local people will get behind the scheme and show their love of the Surrey Hills, support for the local community and ensure a sustainable future for this special Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

Each Champion’s donation will increase environmental sustainability, encourage native insects and wildlife, support young people to benefit from the healing power of nature and play an important part in helping to reduce climate change.

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squires Garden Centres, said:“At Squires we are proud to be local and are always keen to support regional community initiatives and nearby charities.

“We are therefore very excited to be able to play a part in launching the new Surrey Hills Champions initiative, which will help to protect the precious Surrey Hills area for the community that enjoys its beauty today and for future generations to come.”

To find out more about becoming a Surrey Hills Champion, visit: www.surreyhills.org/surreyhillschampion.