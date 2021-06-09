Headlines

Work to widen town centre bridge to begin soon

June 9, 2021 comments off

WORK to widen Victoria Arch to allow Guildford Road, Woking, to be made into a dual-carriageway are due to start within the next few weeks.

Network Rail has provided an artist’s impression of how the bridge might look when the £115million-pound work is completed in three years’ time.

An artist’s impression of how the completed Victoria Arch might look in 2024

Periodic road closures and diversions as well as temporary closures of railway lines will be necessary as the bridge is demolished and rebuilt.

Adjacent buildings have been demolished to make way for the road widening.

A government grant of £95million is funding most of the work, with the rest paid for by Network Rail and Woking Borough Council.

Recommended For You

Chris completes Jurassic marathon for mental health charity

Ambitious plan to convert old fire station into community hub

School wins award for being a champion of young carers

Woking FC team show their wing skills

About the Author: Editorial Team