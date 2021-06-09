Work to widen town centre bridge to begin soon

WORK to widen Victoria Arch to allow Guildford Road, Woking, to be made into a dual-carriageway are due to start within the next few weeks.

Network Rail has provided an artist’s impression of how the bridge might look when the £115million-pound work is completed in three years’ time.

An artist’s impression of how the completed Victoria Arch might look in 2024

Periodic road closures and diversions as well as temporary closures of railway lines will be necessary as the bridge is demolished and rebuilt.

Adjacent buildings have been demolished to make way for the road widening.

A government grant of £95million is funding most of the work, with the rest paid for by Network Rail and Woking Borough Council.