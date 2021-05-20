Breast cancer charity’s latest idea is ‘out of this world’

WOKING-based breast cancer charity Walk the Walk is reaching for the stars with its specially created Space Bra.

Designed to celebrate the Out of this World theme of this year’s MoonWalk London, which went virtual last Saturday (15 May), the bra, signed by astronaut Tim Peake, has been created by Boadicea Design in collaboration with the UK Space Agency and the Association for Science and Discovery Centres (ASDC).

STAR QUALITY – The Space Bra created for this year’s MoonWalk London and signed by astronaut Tim Peake and designer Alison Stephenson

Decorated bras are the familiar light-hearted motif of the MoonWalk, and the Space Bra is based on the Sokul suit worn by astronauts going to the International Space Station.

Tim said: “There may be more in common between Walk the Walk and space than you might think.

“On the International Space Station we have been researching cancer therapies such as micro-encapsulation – enabling targeted delivery for effective treatment and fewer side effects.

The Sokul spacesuit worn by astronauts on their way to the International Space Station, upon which the Space Bra was based

“Walk the Walk is a fantastic charity and I’m delighted to support it in its valuable work.”

Another connection is that the first spacesuits were too rigid and bulky, so the US space agency NASA started the search for a solution.

They found it at Playtex, producers of bras and girdles and a previous sponsor of the MoonWalk.

So Playtex seamstresses became part of the manufacture of the softer, more flexible Apollo spacesuits which followed.

Alison “Bod” Stephenson at Boadicea Design said: “Taking colours and details from the Sokul suit design, I have created the Space Bra outfit, which has been a fun project with a serious message. I’m delighted to support Walk the Walk and help raise awareness of breast cancer.”

Dr Alice Bunn, international director at the UK Space Agency, said: “Collaboration is the cornerstone of space exploration and it is only by working together that we will be able to beat breast cancer.

“We’re delighted with the outfit inspired by Tim Peake’s spacesuit. Having completed the MoonWalk before, I know what an inspirational event it is and I hope as many people as possible will take part, raising vital funds and enjoying a wonderful experience.”

The full Space Bra outfit, signed by Tim Peake

Shaaron Leverment, acting CEO of the ASDC said: “We have a vision to support people of all ages, genders, background and experiences to be involved in the sciences.

“This one-of-a-kind Space Bra does just that, it truly is out of this world.

“An eye-catching design that will no doubt capture the attention and imagination of all who see it, raising awareness that breast cancer affects everybody and inspiring more people to get involved in Walk the Walk.

“We are very proud to be part of this wonderful, creative collaboration and the important message behind it.”

Walk the Walk has raised more than £133 million for research and breast cancer causes since it walked its first challenge in 1996.

FOR more information or to donate, visit walkthewalk.org.