Get in tune with nature with the Surrey Wildlife Trust

SURREY Wildlife Trust and Steve Backshall, naturalist and presenter of the BBC’s Deadly 60, are inviting you to join the UK’s biggest nature challenge, 30 Days Wild.

Each year, thousands in Surrey sign up to do a “random act of wildness” every day in June.

AT ONE WITH NATURE – Television presenter Steve Backshall is encouraging people to join the 30 Days Wild initiative and reap the benefits of close encounters with the natural world

Popular activities include listening to birdsong, building a bug home, taking wildlife photos or sowing wildflower seeds.

Taking part in 30 days of close encounters with the natural world not only helps us to connect with and value nature, but is known to improve our mental health and wellbeing.

This year the trust is encouraging everyone to have a Big Wild Breakfast outdoors on 1 June and see how much wildlife they can spot in 30 minutes.

Putting up a bird box. Picture by Evie and Tom Photography

Over the past year, many have found solace in nature, whether going for a walk or watching and listening to the birds in the garden, and now 30 Days Wild aims to keep that connection alive.

Charlotte Magowan, marketing and communications manager at Surrey Wildlife Trust, said: “Getting closer to nature has never been more important. By sharing and exploring the wonders of wildlife, we appreciate nature’s benefits and are more likely to protect it in the future.

“The pandemic has shown us all that a healthy natural world is essential for the physical and mental health of people too.

“The soothing, sensory experience of being in nature daily has a calming effect, where people feel less anxious. Sharing the scents, sounds, beautiful sights and textures in nature can also make people feel closer and more connected to one another.

Walking by the canal. Picture by Matthew Roberts

“It’s perfect for staff, school children and care home residents to take part in, and research shows the health benefits of 30 Days Wild reach far beyond June.”

Steve, who developed his passion for nature and wildlife as a boy when he lived on a small farm in Surrey, added: “Please get involved with 30 Days Wild. It could be as simple as learning a new birdsong or turning part of your garden into a wildflower meadow. This is going to be a random act of marvellousness!”

More than a million people have taken part in 30 Days Wild since it started in 2015.

* TO sign up for 30 Days Wild and receive a free family, business, care home or school pack, visit www.surreywildlifetrust.org.uk/30dayswild. There is also a free 30 Days Wild smartphone app, which generates random ideas for the challenge.