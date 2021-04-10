What a performance on bin night!

BIN night has been theatrical performance night in a road at West End for almost a year, as a pub landlady cheers up her neighbours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WEEK 11– A Pirate with some warming rum

Andrea Belcher has been dressing up once a week since the beginning of April 2020 – to wheel out the rubbish or recycling bin.

She has worn dozens of costumes over the last 12 months, beginning with a black ball gown on her first outing to the pavement.

WEEK 9 – A Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur makes an appearance

The weekly event began when her husband, Rob, “allowed” her to take on “his” task of putting out the bins, so Andrea decided to dress up for the occasion. The first performance was in the dark but subsequent ones have been for all to see.

This was week 50 and she is approaching what she aims to be a spectacular finale for week 52.

“We are working on a special surprise for my last performance,” said Andrea, who is co-owner with Rob of the new Horse and Groom micropub in Chobham. “I’m stopping when we reach a year, but we will probably post a montage for week 53.

“It’s been a lot of fun cheering people up during the lockdowns.

The events are filmed by Andrea’s daughter Evie, 17, who adds music and special effects and posts the videos on TikTok and Instagram. Her son, Stan, 14, has also featured on bin night – being abducted by an alien – and Rob dressed as Father Christmas to join Andrea as a reindeer for a festive special.

WEEK 35 – Rob as Father Christmas and Andrea as a reindeer

Andrea has put together many of the costumes herself, but friends and family members have come to her aid with lending outfits as the year has gone on. As well as Christmas, Easter, Halloween and St Patrick’s Day have been commemorated.

The Easter Bunny distributed seasonal chocolates to neighbours in Bolding House Lane and hid eggs in hedges for children to find.

Over the months, an angel was followed by a devil and cartoon characters, film stars, fairy story characters and superheroes have featured, along with fruit and veg such as a banana and an aubergine. Andrea’s antics have been featured on Sky TV and she has been interviewed on several radio station shows.

The videos can be viewed via the binbusyandrea accounts on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.