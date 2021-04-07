Seema hopes appeal court case means ‘we finally get justice’ after Post Office scandal

A FORMER sub-postmaster will hear on 23 April whether her conviction for stealing £75,000 from the Post Office is being quashed.

Seema Misra ran West Byfleet Post Office until she was suspended in 2008 and then prosecuted. She was one of 42 people who suffered due to an accounting system scandal whose appeals were heard last week.

Seem Misra, who is waiting to hear the verdict on her appeal against conviction for stealing from the Post Office

Mrs Misra, who now lives in Knaphill, went to the Court of Appeal in London on three days and watched the fourth day of proceedings online. The Post Office did not contest 39 of the appeals, including hers.

“We hope that we finally get justice, as we’ve been suffering for a long, long time,” she told the News & Mail. “The case brought back a lot of memories of what has happened to me, but I’m feeling a lot happier now it’s over.

“It makes you think what sort of organisation the Post Office is to have done this to us. I feel that I shouldn’t use its services at all now, but if I did that it would affect the sub-postmasters who rely on it for a living.”

Mrs Misra was jailed for 10 months in October 2010, after a computerised accounting system called Horizon indicated shortfalls in takings totalling £75,000 over a three-year period. The Post Office refused to accept the discrepancies were caused by faulty software and prosecuted her for theft.

She was taken to Bronzefield jail at Ashford, Surrey, on her eldest son’s 10th birthday and while pregnant with her second child. The cases heard last week were sent to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission in 2019.

Wrongly convicted sub-postmasters are also demanding a judicial review of the Government’s inquiry into the Horizon scandal, which they have condemned as a whitewash.