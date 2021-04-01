‘Do the right thing’ and help to end 27-year murder hunt

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminals involved in the murder of a woman on her doorstep in Woking nearly 27 years ago.

Karen Reed was killed when she was shot five times on her doorstep in 1994

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the money over the fatal shooting of Karen Reed at her home in Willow Way on the Barnsbury Estate on Saturday, 30 April 1994.

Karen, 33, was shot five times after opening her front door to a man holding a pizza box at around 9.15pm. The man fired after confirming the address.

It is believed the murder was carried out by a professional contract killer and that Karen was the innocent victim of mistaken identity.

Two weeks before the shooting, a car being driven suspiciously was found by police to have a pistol fitted with a silencer, a knife, and a marked map of the Barnsbury Estate. The driver fled on foot after the car was stopped.

Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Those who are out there and know what happened, may feel more comfortable in coming forward with information due to certain loyalties and relationships breaking down over time.

“It’s time for these people to do the right thing and help us.”

A police sketch of the man believed to be a professional contract killer

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “This is a shocking and terrifying incident, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of Karen who, almost 27 years on, are still waiting for justice. We hope that as time has passed, someone, somewhere who has vital information about what happened, will feel able to speak to our charity 100% anonymously.

“If you know who is responsible for this callous and cold murder of an innocent woman, please do the right thing and contact us. If you prefer not to speak directly to the authorities, remember that our charity’s unique service guaranteeing your anonymity is here for you.

“Crimestoppers has been taking crime information since our charity began over 33 years ago. Every day over a thousand people contact us online and over the phone. The information we receive makes a huge difference in keeping communities safe. Even if your information may seem insignificant, it could make all the difference.

“If you would like to speak to us anonymously, our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Together, we can help have those behind Karen’s murder face up to their violent actions and hopefully help prevent someone else from coming to harm.”