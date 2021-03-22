Vaccination programme going from strength to strength

A WOKING GP has hailed the COVID-19 vaccination rollout as “a huge success”.

Dr Caroline Baker, a doctor at Southview Medical Practice and CEO of North West Surrey Integrated Care Services, the GP federation leading the local vaccination programme, said: “Our vaccination rollout has been a huge success since launching in December and it’s going from strength to strength.

(From left to right) McLaren’s Ruth Nic Aoidh with Ray Morgan, Woking Borough Council chief executive, and Dr Caroline Baker, clinical lead for the North West Surrey GP Federation at McLaren’s Victoria Gate offices

“With expected vaccine supply increasing this week we’re planning for further acceleration as we head towards Easter, and will be offering appointments to even more local residents.

“Thanks to the ongoing dedication of our staff, volunteers and partners, we’re also consistently receiving extremely positive feedback from local people who have had their vaccination.

“As we work through the different cohorts we are contacting relevant people so we ask you to continue to be patient and wait until we offer you an appointment.”

Since vaccination of those with booked appointments began at the Victoria Gate centre, popularly known as McLaren’s, on 22 December, more than 26,000 vaccinations have been delivered.

Local GP practices have also worked with the Shah Jahan Mosque to set up a faith-centre vaccination service, with patients being vaccinated after invitation from their GP.

There is at least one change in prospect with the NHS Surrey Heartlands Clinical Commissioning Group announcing that the mass vaccination centre at Epsom racecourse will be moving to Sandown Park racecourse in Esher from 17 May.

It adds that local people booking appointments now may receive their first dose at Epsom and second dose at Sandown.