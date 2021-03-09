Family’s year of challenges to fundraise for hospice

A FAMILY from Bisley will attempt to complete a new challenge each month throughout the year to raise money for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

GOOD CAUSE – The Kemp family children are raising money for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices

The four Kemp children, Ella, 12, Lottie, 10, Joshua, seven, and Hattie, nearly three, will take turns at setting the monthly task.

They have already raised more than £300 towards their initial target of £400.

Ella chose a “readathon” challenge for January, and the three older children read a remarkable 21 novels, with Hattie having a story read to her each night.

“We are raising money for the hospice, so they can keep on caring for people like Granny Pip, a family friend’s grandma,” Ella said.

12 year old Lottie has set herself a readathon challenge

For February, Lottie chose the “Keepy-uppy” challenge, practising their football skills to see if they could do more keepy-uppies at the end of the month than at the start.

“I have experienced the care that nurses give to those who are unwell, and I want to help raise money for such a good cause,” Lottie said. “I also want to be active to help others.”

This month they will be going on muddy puddle walks, a task chosen chosen by Hattie, and covering as many miles as they can.

For next month, Joshua has chosen an Easter-themed bake-off challenge.

He said: “Coronavirus means not as much money is being raised, and I feel sad about that, so I’m raising money myself.”

Joshua will be taking on an Easter themed bake-off challenge next month

Thank you and well done to Ella, Lottie, Hattie and Joshua on such an amazing achievements so far, we can’t wait to see how the rest of your fundraising challenges go! We are so grateful for your support.

For more information on the work of the hospices or to donate, visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk. To support the Kemp family challenge, visit

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-kemp7