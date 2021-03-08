Take your chances in pet portrait lottery to support RSPCA

FACED with a huge drop in donations to help with its running costs, Chobham’s RSPCA centre has come up with a novel way of raising money.

It has lined up a team of “artists” to draw “amazing original portraits” of pets.

A treasured pet dog and its depiction by one of Millbrook Animal Centre’s artists

For a £10 donation, one of the eager illustrators will create a special drawing based on a photograph.

But… a spokesman for Millbrook Animal Centre said: “The catch is, not all of us can draw and some of us are pretty terrible. That doesn’t mean we won’t try and make you laugh in the process.”

To obtain a Peculiar Pet Portrait, donate at least £10 per artwork via the JustGiving website.

Email a photo of your pet, your postal address and proof of payment – a screenshot is acceptable – to millbrook@rspca.org.uk.

Your pet’s picture will then be delivered by post. When you have finished admiring, or cringing at, the masterpiece, the centre asks you to share a side-by-side comparison on its Facebook page.

To make the donation, visit www.justgiving.com and search for Peculiar Pet Portrait.