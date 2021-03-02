A chance for your business to shine with the CREST21 awards

CREST21 Sustainable Business Awards is giving your business an opportunity to showcase the initiatives you are using to bring environmental and social sustainability into the heart of your enterprise.

Entry is free and very straightforward so take the time to read the award category criteria on crestawardssurrey.co.uk/awards/. Remember, you can opt to enter more than one – just select the categories that best fit your company.

To make things even easier we’ve created a Word template which you can access by emailing us at crest@wokingnewsandmail.org.

Then it’s just a case of providing information in the ‘Your Business and Background’ section. We want you to tell us your ‘Reason for entry’ in no more than 600 words. Next you have a chance to outline supporting evidence and reasons why you should be considered for this award.

Finally, check all details are included in your application, gather any supporting documents, images (as appropriate) together with a copy of your Logo and email your entry and supporting information to us at crest@wokingnewsandmail.org by Friday 20 March.

We have an impressive panel of judges including:

Carol Miller – Chair, Woking Chamber of Commerce Environment Committee

Ian Christie – Senior Lecturer, the Centre for Environment and Sustainability

Katie Sargent – Environmental Group Commissioning Manager, Surrey County Council

The judges’ final selection of winners will be unveiled at the CREST21 Awards event being live-streamed on 20 May. For more details www.crestawardssurrey.co.uk