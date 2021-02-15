Retirement flats planned for former school site

A NEW building with 49 retirement flats is being planned to replace the former Greenfield School near Woking town centre.

The proposals follow the school moving from Brooklyn Road to the former site of the International School London in Old Woking in 2019.

A virtual public exhibition is displaying plans to replace the former Greenfield School site

The early 20th Century building and grounds in Brooklyn Road were bought by the developer Ashill last year.

A spokesman for the retirement home provider McCarthy & Stone said the company has gone into partnership with Ashill “to ensure that the development of this vacant site makes a positive contribution to the local neighbourhood”.

The spokesman said the planned facilities would provide facilities such as a residents’ communal lounge and bistro, a wellbeing suite and hotel-style guest suite for visiting friends and family and garden spaces.

The development would be for people aged 70 and over with the flats bought or rented.

The spokesman said the flats will allow residents “to continue to live independent and healthy lives in their own home with the comfort and knowledge that flexible help and support are available on-site 24-hours a day”.

The developers say they are “committed to engaging the community regarding this proposal”, and have set up a pre-application consultation in the form of a virtual public exhibition until 20 February via their website.

The plans can be seen by visiting www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/woking or by calling 0800 298 7040 for a hard copy.

The plans are at the preliminary stage and no planning application has yet been submitted.

Greenfield School was founded in 1935 as a junior school. It was later taken over by Ruth Hicks, who was principal from 1948 to 1982.