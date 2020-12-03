Strictly judge Craig bringing new panto magic to Woking

DANCE show judge and performer Craig Revel Horwood is returning to Woking to bring some festive panto magic – oh yes he is!

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood will be appearing in Robin Hood as the Sheriff of Nottingham

The Strictly judge the nation loves to hate will star as the Sheriff of Nottingham, as New Victoria Theatre stages an all-new socially distanced pantomime production of Robin Hood.

The show will run from Friday 18 December through to Sunday 10 January, thanks to support from The National Lottery.

As a special thank you to Woking’s NHS staff, Ambassador Theatre Group have announced they’ll be gifting all tickets to the evening performance on Tuesday 5 January to the NHS and their families.

“We’re thrilled to be working again with Qdos Entertainment and to be able to open our doors and offer some festive fun – oh yes we are!” said Simon Thomsett, theatre director at New Victoria Theatre. “Huge thanks must also go to The National Lottery for supporting us and making it possible for us to bring some much needed cheer to our lovely audiences who we haven’t seen enough of this year.

Matt Slack will be playing the part of Robin Hood

“We wouldn’t have been able to reach this point without all the selfless work from the NHS over the year, so as a thank you, NHS staff can enter a ballot for free tickets to bring their families to Robin Hood by visiting www.healthservicediscounts.com.

“We can’t wait to safely entertain our fabulous audiences at both the New Victoria Theatre and the Nova Cinema this festive season,” he added.

Joining Craig as he makes a welcome return to the town following his box office-breaking appearance in Cinderella in 2018, will be funny man Matt Slack as Robin Hood and Richard Cadell as Will Scarlett with his mischievous sidekick Sooty.

Richard Cadell as Will Scarlett alongside his sidekick Sooty

The new production promises comedy routines, audience-safe participation plus the panto magic that audiences have come to expect at the New Victoria. The previously advertised production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will now be staged in 2021 – existing bookers have already been contacted with details of their new tickets.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 4 December and are available in a variety of bubble sizes safely socially distanced from other patrons, so customers can enjoy the show, safely.

Tickets are priced from £13 – call the Box Office on 0844 871 7615 (Fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge) or book online at www.atgtickets.com/shows/robin-hood/new-victoria-theatre/