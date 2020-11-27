Village society calendar marks silver anniversary

THE Byfleet Heritage Society 2021 Calendar, a landmark edition celebrating the society’s 25th anniversary, is now on sale. The calendars are £5 each.

UP TO DATE – Jim Allen, chairman of Byfleet Heritage Society, and Tessa Westlake, secretary, show off the 2021 calendar outside Byfleet Community Library

“We’ve been doing the calendar for about 10 years now,” Jim Allen, the chairman of the society, said.

“We have a print run of 200 and would generally expect to sell about 170. It’s different this year, of course, and usually we’d be present at events and have a stall, but this time we can’t.

DAY TO REMEMBER – The cover of the calendar, showing the official opening of the society’s heritage room in 1996 marked by (left to right) Doug Bright, founder and chairman, the long-serving secretary Tessa Westlake, and Sir Cliff Richard

“We do have a very loyal readership through the Heritage Society, and they’ve been notified through our newsletter, but otherwise we’ve had to make arrangements to get the calendar to people in different ways.

“That’s been tricky in its own way too, with restricted opening hours for our outlets at the library, the Queen’s Head and St Mary’s Centre for the Community.

“The money we raise through the calendar goes towards printing costs for our other publications. We have a wonderfully researched history, Byfleet: A Village of England, by LR Stevens, which is due a reprint, and we’d like to tie that to our anniversary.”

