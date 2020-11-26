Man attacked by trio of burglars in his own home

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in his Knaphill home on Tuesday morning following a break-in.

Surrey police officers say they were called to a property in Victoria Road at around 8am following reports of an aggravated burglary in progress.

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place place in Knaphill on Tuesday morning

“The victim was in his house when three men, one of them carrying a pole, broke in through his front door,” said a police spokesman. “One suspect then hit the victim’s dog with the pole before they all assaulted the victim, demanding money.

“The victim then managed to get to a safe place to call the police and the suspects left the scene just minutes before officers arrived.”

The man was taken to hospital and discharged with minor injuries.

The intruder carrying the pole was described as a white, skinny man, slightly shorter than 6ft and wearing a dark tracksuit. He was wearing a hat underneath his dark hoodie, as well as a black mask. The other two suspects were also described as white skinny men wearing hoodies. All suspects had local accents and were said to in their twenties or younger.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious in Woking yesterday or have any information which could help, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/ 45200124549,” said the spokesman.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or online at www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. You can contact anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.