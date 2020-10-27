Giving parents confidence to support children’s learning

A WOKING-based company run by a former teacher is helping parents to improve their young children’s approach to learning.

TeachTalkLearn has been established by Vicky Howard to provide guides on understanding the national school curriculum and also how to take opportunities for learning outside the classroom.

Vicky Howard, left, provides guidance on understanding the school curriculum

“The company provides online resources and group sessions to support the development of key academic, social and emotional skills of children aged three to seven,” Vicky said.

“The approach focuses on providing fun, practical, talk-based activities that foster learning relationships and communication skills between adults and children. The key to TeachTalkLearn is finding ways to fit learning into purposeful, everyday life activities for short amounts of time each day,” she said.

The company also provides workshops to schools to help parents explore how to use their resources and has recently launched a Tutor Coaching service.

“This service provides one-to-one or small group support to parents working with or without their children,” Vicky said.

“These sessions are personalised and aim to boost parent confidence with supporting home learning using activities their child is interested in.”

Vicky said a lot of parents lack the confidence to help their children to learn.

“We help them to understand where their children are and how best to get them to where they should be.

“Children want to learn and this is about finding ways that meet their interests,” she said.

Vicky said the “talk” element is important because children who can verbalise what they have learnt show they really understand it.

“It’s important to ask the right questions to inspire them.”

Vicky, who taught at schools in Horsell and West Byfleet, was formerly in the water industry and has worked closely with Portsmouth Water to develop its primary education programme and during lock down created further resources.

“TeachTalkLearn is actively seeking businesses who would be interested in working with us to develop or enhance their education provisions, both on-site and online,” Vicky said.

For more information, visit www.teachtalklearn.com, email info@teachtalklearn.com or call 07557 145217.