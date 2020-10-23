Charity boss going extra mile in round-the-clock run

THE head of a Woking-based charity will begin her latest fundraising challenge on Saturday.

Starting at noon, Alison Keeley, CEO of LinkAble, aims to run at least a mile every hour until she completes her final mile at the same time the following day.

IN THE LONG RUN – Alison tries out a costume as she prepares for her fundraising marathon

She is aiming to run slightly more than a mile each hour, so by the end the distance will be equivalent to a marathon.

As the challenge coincides with the clocks going back, Alison will indeed be going the extra mile.

Alison took up running several years ago and has tackled several 10km and 25km races, including the Surrey Half Marathon and Lions Martian Race.

She said: “This challenge will be my biggest yet and one which I hope LinkAble supporters and the public will get behind.

“Many of the miles will be themed and I am asking people to come and run with me, or suggest places local to Woking that I could run from.

“They can even choose the music I run to at 2am – for a donation, of course!

“I’ve never taken on a challenge like this, so I’ll need to set my alarm to make sure I don’t miss any of the runs in the night, although my plan is to stay awake throughout. I am also going to use different routes and starting points to ensure I don’t get bored.

“I’m fundraising for LinkAble because of all the amazing work we do supporting children and adults with learning disabilities in Woking and the surrounding areas.

“The staff team moved quickly to adapt to delivering digitally during lockdown, and we were proud of the way we were able to begin delivering face-to-face services as soon as it was safe to do so.”

To choose the music Alison runs to, or if you would like her to run a mile to and from your house, or to accompany her for a mile or two, email info@linkable.org.uk with your request.

To sponsor Alison, suggested donations are: to select the music for a specific hour, £5; to choose an outfit for a specific hour, £10; or to run from a chosen location (within 5 miles of Woking town centre), £25.

Donations can also be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-keeleyp25.

For more information on LinkAble, visit www.linkable.org.uk.