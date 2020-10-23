Support homelessness charity with tonight’s Big Sleep In

WOKING residents are being invited to take part in a Big Sleep In at their homes to support the homelessness charity York Road Project tonight.

YRP usually holds a Big Sleep Out at this time of the year with people sleeping out on the streets to raise money for the charity and awareness of the problems faced by those without accommodation.

The Big Sleep IN 2020 will start at 7pm with a livestream and video message from Mayor of Woking Beryl Hunwicks, and continue with a 13 hour radio show featuring music from local musicians

This year, those taking part are asked to spend tonight (Friday 23 October) in any room, other than a bedroom, or their garden at their own homes. Ideally, the night should be spent on a roll mat using a sleeping bag.

The event will start at 7pm with a 3½-hour live video stream via Twitter, Mayor of Woking Beryl Hunwicks Youtube and the York Road Project website.

Stephen Ireland, who works for the charity will run a fundraising show from 8pm until 9am on Radio Woking, which can be heard via DAB or www.radiowoking.co.uk.

Woking’s own Abikanile will be bringing a Latin beat to the Big Sleep IN

Stephen said: “The aim of the Big Sleep In is to raise awareness of homelessness and rough-sleeping in the area and quash any stigmas that people may attach to those experiencing homelessness and raise important funds that will support our work.

“We’re grateful to Radio Woking for allowing us to take over the airwaves for 13 hours.”

There will be music from Woking resident Abikanile, who is from Brazil and has a Latin influence in her music.

Abikanile will be performing her own music and covers that people can sing along to. She will also lead an event to inspire people to write poems or songs about homelessness.

There will also be music from Alex and Pheobe, who are in the local band The Colourblind Monks.

Beryl Hunwicks, the Mayor of Woking, has recorded a message that will be broadcast.

Video or audio messages of up to two minutes can be sent to info@yorkroadproject.org.uk or via WhatsApp video to 07843 370380.

For more information, visit https://www.yorkroadproject.org.uk/.