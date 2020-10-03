Gordon’s golf team wins the Independent Schools Cup

A CLEAR five shot win by Gordon’s School golfers brought the Independent Schools Golf Association (ISGA) Schools Cup back to Surrey with a team score of 115.

The ISGA Schools Cup winning team (left to right) Sarah Mardani; Charlie Roper and Alex Phelps.

Charlie Roper shot a 57, winning the overall competition at Sunningdale Heath. Alex Phelps came second, scoring an impressive 58 and winning the girls’ competition, while Sarah Mardani shot a 60 to finish in joint sixth place overall and third in the girls’ competition. The team also finished runners up in the handicap nett competition. Top golfing schools in attendance included Reed’s, Rossall, Wellington and Framlingham College.

Just three days earlier, the junior golf team finished in third place in the ISGA Junior Schools Cup in the gross competition with a score of 189. They won the team nett with an impressive score of 137 taking into account the player’s handicaps.

Golf Team on the Green – All managed to hit the green on the first as they competed in the ISGA Schools Cup.

And the teams’ coaches Mr Mathews and Mr Balmer also scooped both the teacher’s awards at the senior and junior events.

Head of Golf Mr Mathews said: “This is the first ISGA title that the school has won since starting up golf three years ago and hopefully the start of many. To say that I am proud is an understatement. The team played consistent and competitive golf and deserved their success.

“The Gordon’s golf squad is growing with another four golfers competing for the top places in the golf team. I am also delighted that our new Junior team did so well in their first ISGA tournament.”