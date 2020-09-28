Homelessness project makes appeal for harvest donations

THE York Road Project has launched its annual Harvest campaign for donations of clothes and other items and has added a scheme for financial donations to be made by text message.

A spokesman for the Woking homelessness charity said: “Harvest is typically a time where many charities across the UK receive a fair amount of support from their local communities.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT – Cath Stamper, chief executive, says the York Road Project has had to adapt

“Communities come together to provide healthy hampers each year full of items to help their clients during their time of need.

“This year, York Road Project has adapted the way it can accept physical donations ensuring it’s safe. The Harvest 2020 fund provides a variety of ways people can donate.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, York Road Project has given temporary accommodation to 90 people at the HG Wells conference centre, Woking Hotel and Travelodge. More than a third of these have moved into longer-term housing.

The spokesman said: “With the help of Woking Borough Council, funders and the local community York Road Project has helped many people who would have been at significant risk if faced with the COVID-19 virus, as they wouldn’t have been able to shield.”

There were no reported infections among the people helped by the charity.

Items for donation to the charity should be boxed up and dropped off at the HG Wells centre in Church St East after a phone call to 01483 728739. Anyone arriving to make drop-offs must use hand sanitisers at the footbridge from the adjacent car park and wear a facemask.

Drop-offs can also be arranged at the charity’s day centre in Goldsworth Road.

Donations can be made by visiting YorkRoadProject.org.uk, texting YRPHARVEST (plus the amount in pounds) to: 70470. Cheques can be posted to: York Road Project, 30 Goldsworth Road, Woking, GU21 6JT.

Cath Stamper, the York Road Project chief executive, said: “We are always thankful for the support of the local community and understand that coming together may be harder right now for many groups.

“We’ve continued to provide essential services to our clients and we’ve also had to adapt to make it easier for our supporters.”