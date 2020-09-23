Silver screen set to reopen in Woking

THE cinemas in Woking town centre are to reopen soon after being closed for a year for refurbishments and will have a new name, Nova.

A firm date hasn’t been given for the opening of the seven screens in the Ambassadors Theatre Group complex in the Peacocks shopping centre.

An artist’s impression of the concession area at the new cinema

A spokesman for Nova Cinemas said the venue continues to be solely owned by ATG and the cinemas had been renamed because the refurbishment “presented a great opportunity to revisit the name and brand of the venue, and what it means to our audiences”.

An announcement said Nova Cinemas “is due to open in autumn 2020” with more information released soon.

FULL HOUSE: The new seats arrrive for the renovation

The complex is to include a luxury auditorium with an extra screen compared with the old set of cinemas. There will be two bar areas, a lounge, and a media room for education, research projects and other meetings.

The Nova Cinema statement said the venue “will well and truly belong to the people of Woking as they will have the opportunity to influence which films are to be included in a series of themed seasons, as well as blockbuster hits, while the food and drink offering will be packed full of local produce.

With a series of exciting events and bespoke programming, the Nova Cinema launch season will be the hottest ticket in town.”

