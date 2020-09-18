Local designer returns to London Fashion Week

A WOKING designer has been chosen to showcase her new couture collections again at an event during London Fashion Week this year.

Vaishali’s work, under the label Vz Perfection, were seen at the weekly craft market in Mercia Walk, where she has had a stand for the last 14 years.

Local fashion designer and London Fasion Week veteran Vaishali

She made her debut at London Fashion Week last year after an invitation from her former tutor at Guildford College.

Vaishali was told earlier this year that she was to make a second showing this year, but then the event was cancelled because of coronavirus.

In July, the British Fashion Council announced that London Fashion Week is to go ahead from 17 to 22 September.

Vaishali’s work will be shown at a special event this Saturday.

She told the News & Mail that she was delighted to be back and has produced a collection in denim reflecting the different emotions sparked by the pandemic.

Vaishali’s work usually focuses on glamorous event and evening wear and includes wedding dresses, prom gowns but also work suits.

“This collection will be completely different and will be looking at how the future is going to be,” she said.

Vaishali doesn’t want to reveal too much about the designs before they go on show, but says that it will reflect the idea that, in fashion terms, sometimes our feelings are “orange” “blue” or “green”.

She said the audience will be restricted to about 35 people who will be wearing masks.

Some of the facemasks Vaishali has made with some of the proceeds helping The Lighthouse charity

Discussions are still taking place to decide whether the models will also have masks.

Vaishali exhibited 16 pieces last year, but this year there will be 10.

“I was considering not doing London Fashion Week, but people are expecting something from me and so I decided to push myself.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Vaishali said.

She moved to Woking 18 years ago from India where she did a degree in business administration, partly to please her parents.

Vaishali’s mother has been a designer for more than 30 years and credits this with inspiring her to move into the fashion world.

The designer has recently raised £200 for The Lighthouse charity in Woking from the proceeds of facemasks she made.

The Lighthouse hosts a range of creative projects to support, encourage, and empower those who find themselves on the margins of society.

Vaishali said: “Run primarily on the generosity of donations and volunteers, it’s a living expression of love in action. It includes a foodbank, employability support, clothing and equipment for young children, and so much more.

“The Lighthouse services are being run remotely due to coronavirus but the building will start to reopen next month with a gradual reintroduction of face-to-face services.”