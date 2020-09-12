Alice could score big in football TV reality show

A WOKING footballer, who plays for Fulham Ladies, is one of 31 women chosen to take part in a reality TV show in which they will compete to be in an elite squad.

Alice Curr, who was born and raised in the town and played for Woking Cougar and Abbey Rangers, will train and play alongside players from around the word in Ultimate Goal, which will feature Eniola Aluko, the England and Chelsea player, and Rachel Brown Finnis, the former England goalkeeper who is now a TV football analyst.

Alice Curr will be competing alongside 30 other elite footballers in Ultimate Goal on BT Sport

Alice, 22, got into the game when her dad played football with her and her sister in their garden in Woking.

Both girls played for Woking Cougars and Alice also played at Horsell Junior School and Woking High School and then Woking College.

She was offered a trial with Fulham when she was 17 and playing at a tournament at Godalming College, where the coach was also the London team’s manager.

“Ever since my first session I’ve loved it. It’s getting more competitive with the quality of players coming in. I’ve had to fight my way into the team but I’ve really enjoyed it,” Alice said.

She said: “Since the FA Women’s Cup final last season and the Lionesses’ success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the interest in the game has just blown up.”

She was nominated for Fulham FC goal of the month in September 2019, for one of seven she scored that month. Alice, who was beaten to the title by the men’s first-team player Tom Cairney, trains six to seven days a week while also dedicating her time to improving the women’s game through coaching.

The 31 women will be competing to be included in a squad of 16 who will play against a top women’s football team, which will be attended by scouts from professional teams from around the world.

Eniola Aluka said: “I am delighted to be hosting Ultimate Goal to give an opportunity and window for female players from around the world to show their footballing talent and potential.”

The series will be broadcast on BT Sport later this year.