Hair salon raises money for research into owner’s condition

STAFF at a hairdressing salon are raising money for a charity which supports research into the illness suffered by the business’s owner.

They are fundraising for the Brain Tumour Charity, with the manager and her partner collecting £3,005 from a sponsored abseil.

Kathryn Muscat begins her abseil down the Spinnaker Tower

The initiative was prompted by Helen Funnell, who owns Images Hair Design in Church Street East, Woking, having to retire so that she can be treated for a tumour.

“Everyone who works at the salon has teamed up to raise money,” said salon manager Kathryn Muscat, 37 who did the abseil with her partner Thomas, 35.

They dropped 100 metres (328 feet) on ropes down the side of the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth Harbour – nearly twice the height of Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square.

“I was quite worried before doing the abseil, as I don’t like heights, said Kathryn, whose home with Thomas is at Brookwood Farm, Knaphill. “It was always going to be a challenge. Thomas wasn’t at all nervous though.”

The iconic Spinnaker Tower at Portsmouth

She reached the ground in eight minutes, while Thomas took seven to descend the side of the landmark tower.

“Our fundraising is a team effort,” said Kathryn. “Assistant manager Anastasia, senior stylist Abbey, guest stylist Paula and our trainees, Gracey and Jasmine, were all helping run monthly bake sales prior to lockdown.

“We also hold regular raffles to win hampers full of lovely hair goodies. We have had a lot of really good support from the salon’s clients.”

She added that the salon having to close because of the coronavirus had held up the fundraising, but the team were now planning what to do next to raise money.

Donations can still be made on Kathryn’s page at www.justgiving.com – search for Kathryn Muscat – or in person at the salon.