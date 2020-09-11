New initiatives to help shoppers support local stores

TWO initiatives to encourage shoppers back to the High Street have been launched by Woking Borough Council.

According to retail technology start-up NearSt, 83% of shoppers would prefer to shop locally instead of online, if they know an item is available in a nearby store.

Woking Borough Council has launched two initiatives alongside NearSt and Too Good To Go, to encourage shoppers to support local businesses

So the council is supporting the NearSt app, which automatically shows products that are in stock in shops across the borough to shoppers searching nearby on Google, making it easier for consumers to support local businesses.

The second initiative addresses environmental concerns and focuses on encouraging consumers to make their food purchases locally while at the same time reducing food waste within the borough.

It is estimated the UK wastes over nine million tonnes of food and drink every single day, 70% of which could be avoided. As this wasted produce decomposes in landfill, it pumps out harmful gas, adding to global warming, all on top of the wasted resources that went into producing the food in the first place.

In collaboration with the University of Surrey, the council has partnered with social impact company Too Good To Go to launch an app which enables residents to purchase food that would otherwise go to waste, at a discounted price.

The Too Good To Go app is the world’s largest business to consumer marketplace for surplus food waste and connects users with businesses that have surplus food, so it can be enjoyed instead of wasted. Through the app, users can order “Magic Bags” of food under a particular type, such as pastries, sandwiches or salads.

As well as the environmental benefits reducing food waste brings, the app incentivises consumers to buy food from local shops, cafes and restaurants, and enables businesses to reach new customers and recover sunk costs.

For more information, visit www.wokingworks.com/business/increasing-footfall-in-woking