On your bike for cycling with cake

WOKING residents who have recently taken up cycling are being urged to join their local club.

Woking Cycling Club has regular weekend group rides that have been suspended during the coronavirus lockdown. The club hopes to resume the rides when the easing of restrictions allows, possibly later this month.

WHEELS IN MOTION – Woking Cycling Club hopes to revive its larger gatherings when the coronavirus restrictions allow

Steve Hellaby, a Woking CC committee member, said the Saturday morning groups are for the more casual cyclist with those riding faster and for long distances meeting on Sundays.

“Throughout the pandemic cycling has been promoted as a great way to get our daily exercise and as an alternative to using public transport,” Steve said.

“If you’ve just discovered or rediscovered the joys of riding your bike how about joining a club?

“Cycling with a social group is so much more fun than putting in the miles on your own.”

PIECE OF CAKE – Members enjoy the traditional refreshment break

The club was formed in 2013 with roots going back to 1981. It has around 250 members.

“We stay on quiet roads and lanes to avoid busy traffic as much as possible. Our trained ride leaders make sure that no one gets left behind so you can’t get lost and we always stop for a coffee and cake break halfway,” Steve said.

“Our club motto is ‘Velo et Gateaux’ so it’s a club rule that we have to stop for cake. Our shorter rides are around ten miles, which might sound like a long way at first, but the miles go by quickly when you’re able to ride with others and have a chat.

“It doesn’t matter what sort of bike you have, but please make sure that your bike is roadworthy and we insist that helmets are always worn.”

Steve said that newcomers can take part in rides without joining the club, but should make contact first so that groups and ride leaders can be organised.

“Now is the time to make contact so we can arrange the groups. These will have to be a maximum of six people according to the restrictions, so letting us know you are interested will help us to organise things.”

For more information, visit www.wokingcc.org or email info@wokingcycling.club.