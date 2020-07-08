Online auction to help The Lightbox shine again

AN ONLINE auction of paintings, drawings, and photographs is aiming to raise money to help The Lightbox reopen.

Seated Man No.3, by Sean Henry – a preparatory sketch for sculpture of the same name

The artwork has been generously donated by supporters of gallery and museum, including drawings by internationally renowned sculptor Sean Henry and prints by photographer Anne-Katrin Purkiss, who exhibited at The Lightbox earlier this year.

The arts and culture venue in Woking plans to open its doors again on 11 August, but has found its financial position severely affected due to the closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even the costs of reopening are considerable as we need to put in place all the precautions people are now familiar with in shops, but also employ extra staff to ensure social distancing is respected,” said The Lightbox director, Marilyn Scott. “We are determined that we will still be able to retain the usual welcoming approach from our staff and volunteers, while giving you confidence that we have done everything we can to follow the necessary precautions.

Last Light, by Liz Seward

“Our corporate supporters Ewbanks, based at Burnt Common in Send, have come up trumps and will be running the online auction for us until Thursday 16 July. We are so grateful for their continued support during this difficult time.

“We have some amazing artworks, all donated by artists and supporters and it is a great chance to buy some lovely art and help The Lightbox at the same time.”

Visit: www.ewbankauctions.co.uk/component/com_bidding/id,615/layout,catalogue/view,timed/ to see all the artwork available and place your bids.

For more on this story, get the 9 July edition of the News & Mail