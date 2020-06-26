Bowls club members can ‘roll up’ again

WESTFIELD Cricket and Bowls Club has reopened its Greenmeads ground to members after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The historic club was given the green light after government guidance, implemented by Bowls England, the sport’s governing body, introduced rules to maintain social distancing.

CLEANING UP – From left to right, Peter Collyer, Sean Brophy, Dave Smith and Graham Thurley observe safety measures under the club sign, and the group, all wearing club shirts, continue social distancing as they prepare to play. Graham leads the way

Restrictions include a limit on the number of players allowed on club premises, the equipment that can be used and compulsory use of sanitiser to clean hands and equipment before and after play.

Westfield bowls members can book a slot online to enjoy a “roll up” – a type of practice match – on a rink, and the cricket team can now hone their skills in the nets.

Graham Thurley “rolls up” with one of the first bowls since lockdown

Cricket has been played at Greenmeads since 1875, and lawn bowls since 1939.

Westfield treasurer Manus McIlhargey said: “After a thorough risk assessment we have were able to open the ground for practice sessions on 1 June.

“Although the clubhouse remains closed, the bowls green and cricket pitch are in excellent condition. We have a safe environment for our members to get out in the fresh air for some exercise and social interaction, which is great for physical and mental wellbeing.

“Anyone wishing to give bowls a try should contact us through our website, www.westfieldbowlsclub.com.”

The club is a favourite of the local community, and the facilities are used by local schools, disabled groups and a charity.

They will be welcomed back when restrictions are further eased.