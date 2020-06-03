Making a proper job of clearing up

WHILE many businesses have suffered during the coronavirus lockdown, a family-run rubbish clearance company is busier than ever.

Active Rubbish Clearance Ltd was set up 12 years ago by Lenny Loughman and his brother Jim with one van at a base in Brookwood.

Left to right, Alex Anderson, Gavin, Lenny Loughman and Harry Loughman

Lenny, who grew up in Mayford, started the business because of his experience when buying and selling houses.

“One of the hardest things was getting rid of the rubbish. If you couldn’t get a skip, then it was very difficult,” Lenny said.

Lenny and Jim made sure they had all the necessary licences, disposing of waste at a trade-only dump in Normandy. Active Rubbish Clearance picked up several contracts with big companies, as well as developing a thriving trade with householders.

“We have been quite busy during the lockdown. With the dumps shut, it makes waste clearance quite a high priority,” said Lenny.

“There is a danger of having a lot of rats otherwise, and that caused another very serious virus some time ago in London.”

The company website has links to the Environment Agency, and Lenny is passionate about doing things the correct way and fighting against fly-tipping that is often dumped by unlicensed rubbish disposal operators.

Lenny was a firefighter for 28 years, including 10 years with Surrey Fire and Rescue, and saw the results of rubbish that had been fly-tipped being set on fire and damaging land.

Jim died a couple of years ago and a former firefighter colleague of Lenny helped to keep the business going while he tried to recover from the initial shock and sadness.

The former colleague later left to work for McLaren and Lenny is back fully running the company and has now been joined by his sons Harry and Sam, who have left school and are helping to keep the company in the family.

Active Rubbish Clearance operates in London, Hampshire, Berkshire, East Sussex, West Sussex and Surrey. It has three vans and a car to help with giving price quotations.

“Our rates are extremely competitive with prices starting from as little as £35. We provide estimates upon contact or quotations upon inspection in advance of all jobs and we do all the hard work,” said Lenny.

“Our friendly, helpful, uniformed staff will load the rubbish, then sweep and clean as necessary leaving the site as clean as practicable.”