Local hero prepares free meals for Foodwise charity

NEW Life Church in Old Woking has partnered with Foodwise to provide free meals for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

GOOD TASTE – Jackie prepares her delicious free meals at New Life Church. Early favourites include tuna pasta bake and lamb and lentil shepherd’s pie

Foodwise, a charity that seeks to relieve the impact of financial hardship by teaching people how to prepare and cook nutritional food on a restricted budget, has deployed its food coaches to create meals for vulnerable people in the locality.

Jackie Durrant, of New Life Church, has been unable to teach her regular cooking courses, so has diverted her time to producing delicious takeaway meals.

Jackie’s lamb and lentil shepherds pie

Many have been delivered through the South Woking Community Food Bank, based at New Life Church, to grateful recipients.

After preparing a tuna pasta bake, Jackie turned her attention to producing portions of shepherd’s pie, which involved her single-handedly peeling 6kg of potatoes.

All the meals were cooked safely in the church kitchen, packaged into foil containers, rapidly chilled and then frozen.

Jackie is planning to include sweet and sour chicken on future menus. She said: “I love cooking and I love caring for people in need, so I see this as serving Jesus.”

Tuna pasta bake is also proving a favourite

Andrew Bates, who works alongside Jackie to run the CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Life Skills and Fresh Start courses at the church, said: “Jackie serves in this way week in, week out, so it’s no surprise that she is using her skills and following her passion of serving people through food.

“A highlight of every CAP course that we run is Jackie’s food!”

if you know someone in need of one of the meals, please contact the church office on 01483 725660. They would love to help if they can.