Phased reopening for community recycling centres

WOKING’S community recycling centre will reopen on Monday with social distancing measures in place.

As part of a phased plan aiming to deal with the expected high demand, when the Martyr’s Lane facility opens on 11 May, there will be limits to the numbers of people on site and changes to what materials are accepted.

Recycling centres will be reopening for black bag and green waste only during the first phase of the plan

During this first phase, residents can only bring black bag waste and garden waste. No other waste will be accepted at this time, and the reuse shops are staying closed.

Limiting the CRCs to two materials means visitors will be able to park in alternate parking bays with dedicated access to containers, and able to maintain social distancing.

Residents can only bring their waste in cars – no vans, pick-ups or trailers will be allowed. Only one person will be permitted to leave each car to unload waste. Staff will not be able to help with unpacking cars.

“Balancing the competing need to maintain social distancing alongside reopening our highly valued recycling centres is vital. I believe these arrangements will help visitors and staff stay far enough apart, while helping residents to clear their excess black bag and garden waste as quickly as possible,” said Cllr Mike Goodman, cabinet member for environment and waste.

Residents are asked to hold onto other materials they need to take to CRCs, such as card, wood, metal, electricals and construction waste. The intention is to move to a second reopening phase after a few weeks when the full range of materials can be accepted, but only when it is safe to do.

“I would still encourage residents to only visit the CRCs if they really need to, and make the most of residential waste, recycling and garden waste collection services,” added Mr Goodman. “We will keep these measures under review, but expect them to remain in place for a few weeks while residents clear their backlog of waste.”

Opening hours have been extended to help as many people as possible to pass through each day. Queues are still expected to build up outside the sites, and residents are asked to remain patient.

CRCs phase one opening times:

Chertsey, Earlswood, Epsom, Guildford, Leatherhead, Shepperton, Witley and Woking CRCs: opening hours: 9am-6pm, seven days a week.

Camberley and Farnham CRCs: opening hours: 9am-4pm, seven days a week.

Bagshot, Caterham, Cranleigh, Dorking and Warlingham CRCs: remain closed

Check for the latest information at surreycc.gov.uk/recycling or by calling 03456 009.