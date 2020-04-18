Crufts winner stays active with help of furry friends

A DOG LOVER who won a prize at this year’s Crufts gets plenty of exercise with her collection of cute little pets.

Rachel Low came first in a heel work to music competition with poodle-bichon frise Sai Sai.

Rachel Low with, from left, Yogi, Ollie, Sai Sai, Hachi, Chewy, and Mia. (Picture by Terry Habgood)

At home in Addlestone, she has five other small canines who love going for a walk.

The 22-year-old veterinary nurse won a Young Kennel Club class for freestyle starters in the show at the NEC in Birmingham. She had qualified to take part in Crufts for the second time in local competitions.

“It was very energetic, involving myself and Sai Sai in dance routines to music,” said Rachel, who works at a vet’s surgery in Horsell. “We were judged on our interpretation of the music and how we used different accessories.

“It was all very new to me, but I enjoyed it and would like to give it another go. We will continue training and I hope to do well at competitions in the future.”

She has had 11-year-old Sai Sai since he was a puppy. His furry friends are pure Pomeranian Mia, Chinese crested-chihuahua cross Yogi, Pomeranian-Maltese Ollie, pure bichon Hachi and Chewy, a mixed-breed dog rescued from the Korean meat trade.

Rachel is introducing some of her other pets to training with Goldsworth Park-based Millbrook Agility Dogs. This involves dogs “chasing” their owner around a course featuring hurdles, ramps, tunnels, see-saws and weaving poles.

“It’s great fun and dogs really enjoy it,” said Rachel, who lives with her aunt and uncle, Steve and Loureta Quickfall.