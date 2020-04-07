Artist’s challenge to get families drawing during lockdown

A WOKING artist is running a sketchbook challenge in which families are invited to draw something every day this month.

Susan Yeates’ At Home in April online event is open to anyone wanting to join in the free project.

Artist Susan Yeates has launched the At Home in April online event to get families drawing during the lockdown

“Each day I will email, and post in the Facebook group, a sketching prompt for you to respond to,” Susan said.

“Whether you draw for 30 seconds, 30 minutes or even several hours, it doesn’t matter. Whether you are a beginner to drawing, a stay-at-home family or even a professional artist, it doesn’t matter. The aim is just to make sketching and creativity a fun part of your day that you all look forward to as the month goes past.”

The sketchbook challenge is free of charge, but Susan will be giving participants the option of donating to the running costs, with 10% of donations going to charity.

You don’t need a sketchbook to take part and can use any paper and sketching material you have.

Susan has run three previous sketchbook challenges and anyone who took part in them will be sent a welcome email to the current project.

“The prompts and suggestions will be suitable for the whole family to take part in, as well as those creatives who have taken part in my challenges before.

“The April challenge is great as part of a home-schooling art project as well as something that you can all do together as a family – whether you are together in the same home or separated across the country or other sides of the world,” she said.

To join, visit http://www.magenta-sky.com/online-courses/at-home-in-april/