Surrey Chambers of Commerce close Woking office

SURREY Chambers of Commerce shut the doors to its Woking office on Monday, saying it will remain closed until further notice.

“All Chamber staff will be working from home after this date, including our international trade documentation team,” said chief executive Louise Punter. “While we have taken every possible measure to minimise the day-to-day running, it is possible that there will be delays with some of our services for which we apologise.”

Surrey Chambers of Commerce Chief Executive Louise Punter

Louise said that even in these unprecedented times, the team is working hard to make sure that businesses are connected, promoted, supported and represented across Surrey.

“As the Coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the country, the impact to our local economy and businesses has been devastating, with many businesses having to make difficult and often heart-breaking decisions,” she said. “The key priority at present is for us is to support Surrey businesses throughout this global crisis but also to look to the future in supporting businesses in the recovery stage once the worse has passed.

The Surrey Chambers team will continue to update the Coronavirus Hub available on its website with information that will be useful to minimise the impact of the outbreak on business.

Surrey Chambers are eager to hear any updates from local businesses, and have asked to be contacted via email at gary.hayes@surrey-chambers.co.uk and louise.punter@surrey-chambers.co.uk.

They are also looking to run a series of online networking sessions. Anyone with ideas or suggestions is asked to contact hannah.joslyn@surreychambers.co.uk.

