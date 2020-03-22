Imaan creating a concert around climate change

A TEENAGER is composing and writing music for a concert at Woking College that will include a band with at least nine instruments and a 35-strong choir.

On top of her composing talents, Imaan is an accomplished violinist

Imaan Kashim, 16, is due to start A-level studies at the college in September after being educated at home.

During an open day last year, Imaan met college head of music Anna Power and invited her to a concert she gave. This led to an invitation to the teenager to compose something for the school musicians.

Young Musicians: Imaan Kashim with brother and sister Jamaal and Anaiyah and mum Sara

The plan was for the performance to take place next month, but the project has grown so much that it has been put back to June.

Imaan said the work, which does not yet have a name, is themed around climate change and will start with Latin American music, followed by Baroque and other styles, including influence from Handel’s coronation anthem Zadok the Priest.

The college decided to include dance students in the concert and they will perform to the music Imaan is composing.

The hardworking musician has composed previously and has been studying and practising music since she was two years old and isn’t phased by the size of the project.

“I’m just really excited about this; it is such a massive opportunity. I’m really looking forward to seeing how it turns out,” Imaan said.

“I’ve never written a piece with dancers and so will be very interested to see what they do.”

